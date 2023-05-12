HD+ Trains Over 10,000 Youth

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams

SES HD PLUS, premium satellite broadcast service provider and marketers of the HD+ TV service, has brought to a close the ongoing 2023 HD+ Installer Training Programme.

The initiative falls in line with the company’s goal to create employment opportunities in Ghana and also ensure HD+ users have their HD+ devices and accompanying satellite equipment professionally installed by accredited technicians.

Speaking at the closing ceremony for this new cohort, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams said: ‘’Since SES HD PLUS was launched in Ghana, our desire has not been to only give our subscribers a FeeliFeeli experience of HD quality television viewing, but to also be at the forefront of accelerating socio-economic growth. Critical to us is to develop the skills and knowledge of local satellite technicians and dealers in order to empower locals, businesses, and communities economically.

“So far, in 2023, we have trained over 2,000 installers since commencement in March.

“This brings to a total of about 10,000 installers trained since SES HD PLUS GH launched the HD+ Service in Ghana in December 2020. In addition to the practical job centred training programmes, installers are provided with free dust coats and training materials to enhance their businesses.”

A beneficiary of the training programme, Andrews Allotey, thanked HD+ for the opportunity.

“It’s tough to make ends meet nowadays, but learning a trade offers one a competitive advantage over many. That’s the opportunity and advantage HD+ has given me and countless others throughout this period. We thank HD+ for the critical role they play in Ghana’s socio-economic development.

“For subscribers, I want to assure them that with what we have learnt, their devices will be in capable hands. HD+ has really given us the FeeliFeeli experience, and we will surely pass that on to them,” he stated.

The closing ceremony came off at the Adabraka Presbyterian Church on May 9, 2023.