SSNIT Extends Frontiers

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang and other dignitaries launching the SEED policy in Kumasi

THE SOCIAL Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was not established for formal workers only.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang, the Director-General of SSNIT, who made the remarks, said informal workers also qualify to benefit from SSNIT, urging more workers to join the Trust.

He was speaking during the official launching of a new initiative by SSNIT, christened ‘Self-Employed Enrolment Drive’ (SEED) in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday.

According to him, the gap between formal workers, who are registered with SSNIT and informal workers, was too wide and not encouraging, so it should be narrowed now.

“Out of the 1.9 million active SSNIT contributor base in the country currently, just 32,000, representing about 2%, were self-employed persons,” Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang lamented.

He pointed out that “this is an indication that most self-employed workers when they retire, would have to rely on their families, friends and the state for financial assistance.

“This unbalanced coverage of workers is a sad commentary of our social protection system and we have a responsibility to change this narrative, henceforth.”

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang advised self-employed workers, who have not registered with SSNIT, to do so, saying “contribute regularly on your right earnings, by using the ‘ssnitpay’, an electronic payment platform, through debit cards or mobile money.”

With the launching of SEED, SSNIT has fulfilled its core mandate of extending basic pension coverage to all workers especially, those who are self-employed.

Bright Wereko Brobbey, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, admonished workers registered with SSNIT to periodically update their records.

This, he noted, would prevent situations where contributors of SSNIT would fail to nominate any of their family members to benefit on their behalf in case of sudden death.

The Board Chairperson of SSNIT, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, lauded the SEED initiative and expressed hope that it would help to enhance the lives of self-employed workers during retirement.

According to her, “report indicates that of the two million people in the country who are above 60 years, only 11% receive regular pensions and that is not the best.

“What this means is that, a lot of people in active service are burdened with taking care of their aged parents and relatives,” adding that this trend should stop immediately.

Dignitaries such as the Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne, a representative of the Asantehene, Nana Osei Kwadwo II, Mamensenhene and others graced the colourful event.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi