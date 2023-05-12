EU Celebrates Youth, Skills In Ghana

Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia, the EU envoy to her right and other dignitaries at the function

The European Union in Ghana marked Europe Day this year with a reception, exhibition and several performances at the EU Ambassador’s residence.

In line with the launch of the “European Year of Skills” in Brussels, Europe Day in Ghana celebrated youth and skills while highlighting the EU’s partnership with Ghana and its commitment to shared values of peace, democracy, and development.

The Europe Day reception and exhibition showcased the diverse skills of Ghanaian youth and a display of young Ghanaian talents through various performances. The event was attended by Ambassadors of EU member states, Ghanaian ministers and officials, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society and creative industry representatives.

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, said “a young, dynamic and skilled workforce reduces unemployment and boosts sustainable and inclusive growth. So to bring life back into our economies and democracies, both on the European and African continents, the answer lies in turning to our young generations and providing them with the right skills to thrive.”

Ambassador Razaaly underscored the EU’s support to Ghana’s economic and social development, noting the EU’s continued investment in key sectors such as job creation, vaccine manufacturing, environmental protection, and security. He emphasised the importance of addressing these global challenges together with partner countries like Ghana.

Ambassador Razaaly added that “despite Russia’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine, not one euro has been diverted from our initial commitments to Ghana. On the contrary, we are expanding our support to address new needs and new challenges”.

Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, thanked the EU for its support and stressed the value of Ghana’s partnership with Europe in advancing Ghana’s development agenda especially in the area of youth and skills. He stated that, “investing in the youth remains top priority of government and we are happy of the EU continuous support in that direction”.

In addition to this event, the EU will celebrate ‘Europe Month’ through a number of activities on youth and skills, to equip youth with the skills to thrive and achieve their ambitions. These include a job fair for young jobseekers in Tema, an exhibition of youth-led SMEs in Accra, the launch of the ‘Jobs, the Migration and Development Project and EU-Ghana Pact for Skills’ together with Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, a Ghanaian-European fusion concert and music workshop for children in Tamale, as well as film screening and fireside chat in Jamestown, Accra.