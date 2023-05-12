Fake Soldier Arrested At Kwesimintsim

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a man who posed as a military officer with the fake service name, WOII Samuel Owusu Dartey is in the grips of the Kwesimintsim Police in the Western Region.

The man was said to have been allegedly terrorising unsuspected victims or residents with his fake military uniform, pistol, and handcuffs.

The police have organised an identification parade for victims of the fake soldier to identify him.

On how the fake soldier was arrested, Clifford Pablo Yakah, a surveyor and resident of Ntankoful near Sekondi told Takoradi-based Connect FM that the fake soldier once came to his house and started ordering him around over a piece of land.

“I am working on some documents on a land for a family. I was there one day when some members of the family came with the suspect and introduced him as a soldier who works with the Intelligence Unit of the National Security.

“They indicated that the suspect was going to work with me on the land documents,” he told listeners.

He added that one morning the fake soldier came to him and ordered him to release the land documents or face his wrath.

“When he came he was dressed in military uniform with a pistol and handcuff and asked me give him the documents but I refused. He then asked me to go with him to the Lands Commission.

“I obeyed and followed him to the Lands Commission but I was suspicious of his behaviour so I called my in-law who is a military man.”

He said the in-law confronted the suspect and after some interrogations, it was revealed that WOII Samuel Dartey is a fake soldier.

Clifford Yakah mentioned that items such as a pistol, military uniform, and a list containing names of people he has enlisted to be recruited in the military were retrieved from him after a search.

The suspect is currently at the Kwesiminstim Police Station assisting in investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi