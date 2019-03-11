MUSIGA Launches Campaign To Fight Corruption

Bice Osei Kuffour

The president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known in the music scene as Obour, has urged Ghanaian musicians to join in the fight against corruption by using their songs and stage performances to fight against it.

According to him, the fight against corruption in the country needs the support of all Ghanaians, including the musicians and other creative industry stakeholders.

The MUSIGA president, who was speaking at the launch of an anti-corruption campaign by MUSIGA, said the damage that corruption was causing the state required the involvement of every citizen to tackle the social evil.

The launch was attended by a number of personalities, stakeholders in the creative industry and representatives from some select organizations.

The MUSIGA president expressed his appreciation to STAR-Ghana for the support offered the union to contribute to this fight against corruption.

He called on creative arts practitioners to become evangelists of the anti-corruption fight.

In a speech, the chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Josephine Nkrumah, who was a special guest, called on all Ghanaians to join the fight against corruption to ensure meaningful national development.

She recalled the role of music in various social campaigns in the past and described music and the arts as veritable tools for attitudinal change.

The NCCE chairperson applauded the efforts of the union in joining the anti-corruption fight as enshrined in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP).

In her remarks, the chairperson for the occasion and Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori-Kwafo, noted that “the framers of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP) have rightly indicated the role the MUSIGA can play in this fight against corruption.

According to NACAP, MUSIGA can use music and drama to create awareness about what corruption entails and its various forms for members of the public to engage them in the fight.

The programmes Director of STAR-Ghana, Teiko Sabah, referred to advocacy campaigns in the past that had used music effectively and expressed the hope that MUSIGA’s contribution would augment efforts being made in the anti-corruption fight.