Awakeners Int. Church Honours Stacy, Others

Stacy Amoateng displaying her award

AWAKENERS INTERNATIONAL Church, in collaboration with International Philanthropist Forum, has honoured a television presenter, Stacy Amoateng, who is also the host of ‘Restoration with Stacy’ which airs on Joy Prime and Angel TV.

Stacy Amoateng, who formerly hosted TV3’s ‘Music Music’, was awarded for her outstanding contributions towards the vulnerable in the society.

She was presented with a plaque with the inscriptions: “For being a philanthropist who supports the orphans, widows and less privileged in society”.

Stacy thanked the church for the recognition. She is a mother of three and supports about 20 children. Besides, she has pledged to enroll some other students in a vocational training to empower their lives.

Stacy was honoured at a ceremony held on the premises of the church to celebrate the 61st birthday celebration of the founder and head pastor of the church, Bishop Peter Kayode, in Accra.

The ceremony was graced by some ministers of the gospel from some Christian organisations, the media as well as some personalities which included Mr. Bode Oseni, managing director, Regency Nem Insurance; Professor Emmanuel Lanz, president of the Global Business Executive Institute, among others.

At the ceremony, two other personalities, namely Prof. Daniel Koffie Deh, founder of Nechris Science College Accra and Noble Bishop Dr. Colleen Amoabeng, founder of the Precious Seed Chapel Tema, were also handed the international philanthropist awards.

Mrs. Lady Luluoni Naa Norkor Falarungbon, wife of Bishop Kayode, was ordained as a prophetess. Apostle Wisdom Kuwordor and Apostle Richmond Osiakwah were also ordained as apostles.

There were live musical performances from some gospel artistes such as Patience Tetteh, The Awakeners Church Choir and Bishop Peter Kayode who performed some of his hit songs to entertain the congregation.

BY Paul Nyojah Dalafu