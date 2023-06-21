MUSIGA To Hold MusicWorkshop

Kobby Spiky Nkrumah

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in partnership with Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF), will host a two-day workshop on ‘Leveraging Digital Tools to Generate Revenue’ to upgrade the skills of its members.

It is being organised to encourage members of the union to take advantage of the digital platforms to promote their various musical works.

It will provide a platform for members to understand and access opportunities in the emerging markets around the world.

The workshop will also enlighten union members about the modern trends in the digital marketing space.

In all, thirty-two members will be trained in uploading, marketing, and monitoring the monetisation of their works online. The workshops will also expose participants to the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A tech consultant, Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, is the resource person for the workshops which will be held in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, with the one in Accra taking place on June 22 and 23, 2023.

Participants for the Accra workshop were selected from the Volta, Central, Western and Greater Accra regions.

According to the acting MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, the workshop forms part of the capacity building programmes planned by the national leadership of the union “to improve the capacities of members to remain competitive in the ever-changing music industry.”

He mentioned that the seminar will also serve as a training of trainers’ workshop since “we cannot possibly reach all musicians nationwide directly, so those who participate in the programme can go back to their home regions and share the knowledge.”

“I expect this capacity building programme to equip our members to improve their revenues in the music business. I also expect the participants to return to their regions to assist their colleagues in understanding the new music business,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu