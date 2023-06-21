Mike 2 Grabs 3G Nomination

Mike 2

Adom FM’s presenter, Michael Boateng, known on radio as Mike 2, has been nominated in the 2023 Mega 3G Media Awards slated for October 7 in New York.

The host of Adom Entertainment Hall on Adom FM was nominated in the Excellence in Media – 3G Best Entertainment Radio Host of the Year category for his extensive knowledge and vast experience in the Ghanaian media space.

In an official letter announcing his feat, the founder of the awards scheme, Evangelist Dr. Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah, applauded him for his excellent contribution as a producer/presenter, adding that his entertainment radio show is one of the best and has a huge global audience.

Mike 2, who is a product of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), is expected to attend the 12th edition of the award scheme on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Fordham United Methodist Church (FUMC) Banquet Hall in New York.

For the past years, Mike 2 has thrilled listeners with his creative style of play and presentation, and many radio listeners see him as one of the creative radio presenters in the country today.

Having won the hearts of a myriad of listeners, including creative industry stakeholders due to his style of presentation, Mike 2 told BEATWAVES that he would continue to work hard so that he can maintain his image on the scene.

Known for dishing out great news items that inform listeners on a wide range of issues about the creative arts industry, his trump card has been his interviewing skills, emanating from his love and passion for research, and he could boast of solid experience in the radio industry.

Rising to the top takes not just talent but a lot of hard work, and Mike 2 invests a lot into making his entertainment show relevant to society and discerning listeners.

He has made a lot of impact on Adom FM with his show, paving the way for him to be counted among the best when it comes to entertainment shows on radio.