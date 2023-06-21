Shatta Wale Mocks Sarkodie

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale, a well-known dancehall performer, has made fun of rapper Sarkodie over claims that he got Yvonne Nelson pregnant and told her to have an abortion.

Shatta Wale voiced his surprise at the claims in a series of tweets, claiming that Sarkodie is “too gentle” to act in such a way.

Online debate has been sparked by Shatta Wale’s remarks, with some people defending him and others calling him out for being disrespectful.

Here are some of Shatta Wale’s tweets:

“Oh no sark can’t do that? I don’t believe this aaaahhhh. #Abortion like how? Sark? Naaaa.”

“Sark? Naaaa. He won’t even kill mosquito. All be lie.”

“They have to chop again so we see oooo cuz me I don’t believe.”

Background

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for popular rapper Sarkodie after a short relationship in 2010.

The revelation was made in her new book titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’.

The award-winning actress disclosed that she took the difficult decision to abort the pregnancy following Sarkodie’s refusal to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

“I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father. How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr. Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma I was contending with, why would I reject that option, especially when I was not,” Yvonne Nelson said in her book.

She further recalled finally succeeding in aborting the pregnancy, but said it is “one of the most regrettable mistakes in my life. If the clock of life could be rewound to my younger self, I would keep it.”