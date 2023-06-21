TT Brothers Chides Hearts, Kotoko

Isaac Tetteh

Division One League campaigners, Uncle T United President, Isaac Tetteh, has admonished handlers of Hearts and Kotoko to take a stock of the just ended season and bounce back stronger.

The country’s two most glamorous clubs finished the season on an average note, placing fourth and thirteenth respectively.

And to the former Hearts of Oak board member, nothing but a true house cleansing will restore their past glories.

He advised the two clubs to re-build to meet up with the modern trends following a failed league season.

“Hearts and Kotoko must take a second look at their structures in the coming years to improve their standards. They must cope with the current trends of football administration,” he said.

Hearts of Oak finished 13th on the league table after avoiding relegation on the final day of the league with a draw against Berekum Chelsea.

Kotoko, on the other hand, settled for the forth position after drawing goalless with Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

TT Brothers said on Metro TV, “Both teams must realise that football administration has now changed from the traditional ways to a more pragmatic way, which ensures results on and off the pitch.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum