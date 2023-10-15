My Dad Didn’t Support My Career From Beginning— Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene has revealed that his father initially opposed his pursuit of a music career, which led him to leave his father’s home at a young age.

He explained that his father was unsupportive of his passion and frequently advised him to choose a different path.

Despite his father’s opposition, Kuami Eugene was determined not to give up on his musical ambitions.

He left his family home when he was just 18years old to focus on his music career, as he believed that one day he would prove his father wrong.

In an interview with 3Entertainment, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker candidly discussed his father’s disapproval, stating, “He [Kuami Eugene’s father] wasn’t for it [music] at all. I had to leave home at age 18 because it wasn’t good living with him and doing music. It wasn’t working at all. The vibe wasn’t there; anytime I upped the volume past a certain amount, he would just come and unplug everything because he didn’t like it at all.”

Kuami Eugene’s determination eventually paid off, particularly after the success of his song ‘Angela,’ which led to the purchase of his first car. It was at this point that his father began to recognize the potential in his music career, and he began offering advice.

Kuami Eugene acknowledged that although his father was initially against his music career, they later shared cherished moments, especially during the latter stages of his father’s life when he was thriving.