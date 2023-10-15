Rocky Dawuni Urges Ghanaians To Unite Beyond Political Lines

Reggae icon, Rocky Dawuni encouraged Ghanaians to transcend political divisions as a means to address the challenges facing the nation.

He firmly believes that political affiliations alone cannot solve the hardships being experienced by the people.

Dawuni emphasized the need for collective action, where all citizens unite and collaborate with the government to surmount the economic difficulties that have gripped the country.

While he made it clear that he does not align himself with any particular political party, his concerns lie with the numerous issues causing hardship for Ghanaians.

In a candid interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, Rocky Dawuni expressed his concern over the current state of the nation.

He described it as abysmal, with leaders struggling to provide a clear path to alleviate the burdens faced by the people.

Dawuni stated, “I’m for Ghana and not for any political party or ideology. I think that right now the country is at a crossroads. The country feels almost rather lost, like a ship sailing in the biggest storm, but we don’t have competent captains at the helm to give us a direction. What we need is for our leaders to address the concerns of the people.”

He highlighted the challenges experienced by many Ghanaians, including the inability to provide for their families and make ends meet, particularly due to job losses during lockdowns. Dawuni also noted the significant impact on the informal sector, which constitutes 70% of Ghana’s economy, emphasizing the necessity for a comprehensive plan to revitalize the economy.

Dawuni concluded by asserting that the solution doesn’t lie in political party divisions, stating, “Ghanaians need to rise above political colors because they are not going to solve their problems.”

His plea reflects the call for unity and cooperation in order to address the pressing issues affecting the nation.