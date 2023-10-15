Volta Minister Visits Flood-Hit Tongu Districts To Assess Damage

In the wake of severe flooding caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, led a team from the Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) to visit the heavily affected Tongu districts.

The visit was aimed to assessing the extent of the damage and provide necessary relief support to the affected communities.

Accompanied by Ivy Amewugah, the Regional NADMO Director, and local media, the team met with a delegation from the central government led by Seji Saji, Deputy National NADMO Director General, along with representatives from the Volta River Authority (VRA), Railway Minister, John-Peter Amewu, and various security agencies and institutions.

A debriefing session was held at the North Tongu District Assembly before proceeding to the affected areas to gauge the severity of the situation.

The purpose of the visit was to instill confidence and offer reassurance to the affected communities that the government was committed to providing continuous support amidst the devastating circumstances caused by the flood.

During the visit, the team presented three speed boats and relief items including mattresses, blankets, lifejackets, and toiletries to the victims.

The assistance aimed to alleviate their immediate needs and provide some comfort in the aftermath of the disaster.

Expressing gratitude for the prompt response and intervention from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Letsa also commended the District Chief Executives, Chiefs, and people of the affected districts and communities for their support and cooperation during the crisis.

He acknowledged their personal efforts in dealing with the situation before the government’s intervention.

The Regional Minister extended heartfelt sympathy to those affected by the flood, acknowledging the significant losses they have endured.

He assured them of the central government’s ongoing support and provision to aid in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

As the Tongu districts and surrounding areas strive to rebuild in the aftermath of the devastating flood, the government’s swift response and continuous support provides hope for the affected communities in their path to recovery.

By Vincent Kubi