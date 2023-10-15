Confusion Over Sale Of Tema Children’s Park

Residents of Tema in the Greater Accra Region have expressed their strong opposition to the sale of the Tema Children’s Park to a Chinese company.

The park, which is the only one in the area, has reportedly been sold to a Chinese company for use in building a casino.

The residents are calling for an investigation into the sale, and are accusing the government of prioritizing the interests of foreign investors over the well-being of the local community.

According to sources, the park had been handed over to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly by the Tema Development Company Limited upon request in 2013, and the Assembly later sub-leased it to W.B. Impex Limited, a private company.

The Assembly has claimed that the land was sold to the Chinese company for 55 years for the development of a recreational facility that would be used by residents and tourists.

However, residents have challenged this explanation and remain skeptical of the Assembly’s decision. They argue that the lack of transparency around the lease and sale of the land suggests that government officials are not acting in the best interests of the community.

Some residents have also expressed concerns about the impact of the casino on the local area, and are worried that it will attract seedy elements and contribute to an increase in crime.

The issue has become a source of tension between the government and local residents, with many people calling for a thorough investigation into the sale of the park. Despite the promises of the Assembly that the land will revert back to them after the lease period, residents say they will continue to fight to ensure that the park remains a place of leisure and recreation for children, rather than a site for gambling and entertainment for adults.

This was confirmed by the legal officer of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Emmanuel Avenorgbo who told a media outlet that the assembly had only leased the park to a Chinese company for development into a recreational facility to serve residents and tourists to Tema.

That decision, he said, was taken by the assembly and not an individual, saying that the recreational facility would revert back to the assembly after the expiration of the lease period.

Mr Avenorgbo explained that the decision was taken on the floor of the assembly.

According to him, the lack of funds to develop it and provide adequate facilities for the park made the assembly take the decision tolease it.

He said documentation and details of the lease had all been prepared in the name of the assembly.

He noted that organisations, including VALCO and Zonta, had made similar approaches in the past to redevelop the park but failed to do so.

Mr Avenorgbo was of the view that once it was lying fallow, it would be appropriate to lease it after which the assembly would take over.

