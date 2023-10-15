ADC, US-DFC Sign MoU To Build Data Centre

THE AFRICA Data Centres (ADC) a pan African technology group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for the establishment of a data center in Ghana.

The MoU reaffirms their shared commitment to strengthen Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in Africa while allowing the ADC to leverage a part of its existing DFC financing commitment of US$300 million to construct a first-of-its-kind data centre in the country.

In his remarks at a brief signing ceremony in Accra on Thursday, Finhai Munzara, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Africa Data Centres, intimidated that the project seeks to deliver up to 30MW of Information Technology (IT) capacity in multiple phases within the Ghana Trade Fair site in Accra with the hope of expanding its reach and services to neighboring countries.

The project, which he said was aimed at delivering the vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind, would kickstart in 2024 and last between 12 and 18 months.

Mr. Munzara added that “the site provides us with a unique opportunity to deliver the critical hyperscale IT infrastructure in a secure, central location within the city limits; and close to key connectivity infrastructure.

Scott Nathan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DFC also in his remarks iterated that the data center, when operational, would help enable development and economic growth in Accra, for communities across the country, and in the wider region.

“Safe, secure, and open information technology networks are a critical foundation for the development of any vibrant and innovative economy”, he stated. “They are a vital part of the infrastructure that allows a dynamic private sector to grow and thrive.”

Witnessing the signing ceremony was Virginia Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, who, in her remarks, applauded Ghana’s efforts at embracing and using technology innovations to foster development.

She used the opportunity to reaffirm the US government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s digital transformation and the government’s digitalization agenda.

“Technological advancement and digitalization are the lifeblood of innovation and progress. Innovators in Ghana, and across the continent, are embracing technology and using it creatively to generate opportunities and drive development. Ghana is harnessing the potential of the digital economy, and we applaud its vision and commitment to building a strong digital ecosystem. It is a testament to Ghana’s focus on creating an environment that fosters innovation, attracts investment, and empowers its people”, she noted.

