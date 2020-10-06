My Doors Are Open – Sidney

Barima Sidney

Hiplife artiste Barima Sidney, who recently released a political song titled ‘Papa No’, says his doors are open to any political party that wants his songs for its campaign in the upcoming general elections.

Noted for songs like ‘Who Born Dog’, ‘Enkoyie’, ‘Colour TV’, ‘Africa Money’, ‘Don’t Be Scared’, ‘Aye Ka’, among others, Barima Sidney explained that he sees no problem singing for any political party because he is a businessman, and even more especially because Ghana is a democratic country and everyone has the right to express his or her freedom.

According to him, if a political party wants him to do a song for them, “I am ready to do it. I can compose a song exactly according to the lyrics they will give me.”

Rebuffing the idea that his music career could be jeopadised if he is seen to be aligned to a particular political party, Sidney said, “I am an artiste and a business man and any political party who wishes to do business with me is welcome.”

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, he indicated that God has given him the talent to sing, and it is through that he gets his daily bread as such any political party that contracts him to compose songs for its campaign in forthcoming elections will be given audience so far as he is being paid for work done.

Barima Sidney stressed that he has never said anywhere that he belongs to any political party, because as an artiste he is ready to work with all citizens and any political party to lead the country.

He disclosed that his decision to endorse the NPP in 2016 was due to their promise to introduce Free SHS, among others, which he thought was a good thing.

The hiplife artiste added that he is ready to endorse any party based on how well he believes and trusts that their promises are good for the nation.

The controversy with Sidney’s music grew with his 2004 album ‘Obiaa Nye Obiaa’, which addressed the debate about equality in society.

In 2007, he released an album titled ‘Africa Money’, which became an instant hit.

In 2012, Barima Sidney released his third album titled ‘Forso Ye No Saa’ with two hit tracks such as ‘Enko Yie’ and ‘Awuchie Kpɔngo’.

His singles as a solo artiste started with ‘Eboboba’ (Gadindim Gadem) in 2012 and ‘Ebobɔba Reloaded’ in 2013.

On February 27, 2016, Sidney formed a non-partisan group called ‘Mutashi Movement’ with the motto ‘Arise For The Future’.

The aim of the group was to educate the youth about their rights, freedoms and the role of democracy.

The group organised a series of activities like ‘Total Support for Black Stars’ and the ‘It’s your Right to Vote’ campaign.

He has also authored songs like ‘Africa Money’, ‘Kyere Me’, ‘I See You Cher’, ‘Monhye Nkom’,’ Africa Money’, Ma Sweetie’, ‘Paanoo Shew’, ‘Colour TV’ and many more.

