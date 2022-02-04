Nana Attends AU Meeting

President Akufo-Addo left the country this morning for Ethiopia.

He is leading Ghana’s delegation to the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), which is being held in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 5th to 6th February 2022, on the theme, “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

A statement from the presidency said whilst in Addis Ababa, President Akufo-Addo will present separate reports on AU Financial Institutions and Gender and Development, in his capacity as AU Champion on Financial Institutions and AU Champion on Gender and Development, respectively.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President is expected back home in Ghana on Sunday, 6th February 2020.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent