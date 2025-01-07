Nana, Bawumia Attend Mahama’s Inauguration

Former President Kufuor (L), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (M), Samira Mawumia and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (R)

The outgoing President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo made a notable appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect, John Dramani Mahama this morning.

Also present at the ceremony is Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, along with Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

Their presence at this inaugural event has been described by many as a significant moment in Ghana’s democratic journey.

The ceremony, being held at the Independence Square in Accra, has attracted thousands of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters clad in party-branded attire, cheering enthusiastically throughout the event.

As outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia entered the forecourt of the ceremony, he was greeted with cheers from NDC members for his attendance.

Other dignitaries present included former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Additionally, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, is in attendance, along with his entourage. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Minister for Trade and Industry during Mahama’s administration (2014-2017), Virginia E. Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, and Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Minister for Education, are also in attendance.

Hope for Ghana

Gospel artist Nacee and Prophet Kumchacha expressed their optimism about John Mahama’s presidency in an interview with journalists. They believe that his return to office signifies hope for the people of Ghana.

Prophet Kumchacha stated that Ghanaians can expect to see significant positive changes under Mahama’s leadership over the next four years.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke