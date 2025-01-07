Ghana’s First Female Vice President Sworn In

The country has officially welcomed its first female Vice-President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, following a highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony held at the Independence Square in Accra this morning.

The event marked a moment of significant political transition and national unity, drawing dignitaries, government officials, and citizens alike to witness the pivotal moment in the country’s history.

The Vice-President, Prof. Naana Opoku Agyeman took the oath of office administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The Vice-President, dressed in traditional attire, was surrounded by family, friends, and political allies as she pledged to uphold the Constitution and serve the citizens with dedication and integrity.

The event was marked by a sense of optimism, as political leaders from across the spectrum emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in the coming years.

The Vice-President’s role will be critical in shaping national policies, supporting the President, and ensuring a balanced approach to governance in the face of growing challenges.

The Vice-President’s family, visibly proud, shared their joy and excitement, while public figures lauded the new leader’s dedication and experience in public service.

Dignitaries

Sores of dignitaries from various countries are in the country to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama.

Among the Heads of State include President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries from countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Senegal and Uganda.

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, and other religious bodies’ heads were also in attendance.

By Stella Botchwey & Ebenezer Amponsah