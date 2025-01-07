Bagbin Re-Elected Speaker; Ahiafor, Asiamah Deputies

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin was earlier today sworn in as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic following his re-election to the position.

The event, which marked the beginning of the new parliamentary session, was attended by high-profile dignitaries, and representatives of various political and civil society organisations.

Mr. Bagbin, who has served as Speaker since January 7, 2021, was re-elected by popular acclamation during the inauguration of the new Parliament.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is now the Majority Leader, nominated Mr. Bagbin for the position.

The nomination was seconded by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who is now the Minority Leader.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, prior to seconding the motion, expressed concerns over the nomination process of Mr. Bagbin, citing the directive issued to the NDC Majority Caucus by the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama and describing it as lacking adequate consultation.

The acting Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, in response, dismissed the Minority Leader’s concerns, asserting that the remarks were unrelated to the formalities of seconding the motion.

Deputies

Supporting Mr. Bagbin in the leadership of Parliament are Bernard Ahiafor, elected as First Deputy Speaker, and Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who retains his role as Second Deputy Speaker.

Mr. Ahiafor, an NDC MP for Akatsi South, brings his legal expertise and years of legislative experience to the position, while Mr. Asiamah, an NPP MP for Fomena, continues to serve in a capacity that underscores his unique position as a unifying figure in the House.

In his acceptance speech, Speaker Bagbin expressed gratitude to the President-elect and the MPs for renewing their confidence in his leadership.

He pledged to steer the legislative arm with integrity, impartiality, and a commitment to deepening Ghana’s democratic values.

According to him, he will work tirelessly to ensure that Parliament serves the interests of all Ghanaians, while emphasising the need for unity, collaboration to ensure that Parliament continues to serve as a “bulwark of democracy.”

“I came to the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament with my experience as the longest legislator of the House.

“I now come to the 9th Parliament not only with that background but with the experience of four years of speakership in a very difficult hung parliament,” he asserted.

“I promise to bring all these experiences to bear in guiding this House to perform its mandate with efficiency, diligence, and above all, with a sense of being the bulwark of democracy in Ghana,” he noted.

