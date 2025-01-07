Akufo-Addo Throws Out Petition Against Chief Justice

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed a petition calling for the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, citing lack of evidence to support the allegations.

The petition, submitted by Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, accused the Chief Justice of misbehavior and incompetence in her administrative role.

The petition was filed on December 17, 2024, under Article 146(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which provides the legal framework for removing a Justice of the Superior Court or a Chairman of a Regional Tribunal for stated misbehavior, incompetence, or inability to perform duties due to infirmity.

Professor Asare alleged that the Chief Justice had implemented an “elaborate scheme” to influence judicial appointments and had interfered in the composition of duly constituted judicial panels without transparency or public interest justification.

However, after a thorough review, the President found several deficiencies in the petition.

Key among them was the lack of supporting evidence or documentation to substantiate the claims.

The allegations, including claims of panel reconstitution, issuance of practice directions, and purported constitutional breaches by the Chief Justice, were found to be unsupported by evidence.

The petitioner failed to demonstrate any factual basis or provide credible documentation to substantiate these claims.

Furthermore, the President observed that the processes and practices cited by the petitioner, such as the Chief Justice’s administrative responsibilities under the Courts Act, were consistent with the law and established practices.

The President also expressed concern that the petition was prematurely circulated in the public domain, in breach of Article 146(8) of the Constitution, which mandates that proceedings of this nature be held in camera to protect the integrity of the Judiciary.

Based on these findings and observations, and in alignment with the recommendations of the Council of State, the petition is deemed frivolous, vexatious, and unmeritorious.

President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to the independence and integrity of the judiciary, which remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy.

The Office of the President cautioned against attempts to undermine judicial independence through baseless allegations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions in addressing grievances.

-BY Daniel Bampoe