Ghana Moves Up in Latest FIFA Rankings

Ghana’s Black Stars have climbed one spot in the latest FIFA rankings, marking their first upward movement since July 2024, when they jumped from 64th to 60th. The team now sits at 76th globally, improving from 77th, where they had remained since November 2024.

This progress follows Ghana’s strong start to the 2025 football calendar, securing victories against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers—their first wins since June 2024 against the Central African Republic. As a result, Ghana has overtaken Israel, which dropped two places.

Despite this global improvement, Ghana’s position in Africa remains unchanged at 14th. The recent success offers hope for further progress in upcoming matches.

By Wletsu Ransford