2025 CAN U17: Morocco faces Zambia

A victory for the Atlas Lions against Zambia will open the door to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations and the 2025 World Cup.

The Moroccan national under-17 team will face its Zambian counterpart this Thursday, April 3, at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia, for the second day of Group A of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which is being held in the Kingdom until April 19, 2025.

A crucial match for both teams, who made a brilliant start to the competition. If the Lion Cubs win, Morocco will qualify for the semi-finals of the U17 AFCON before playing its third Group A match on Sunday against Tanzania, and will also qualify for the next U17 FIFA World Cup.

Indeed, the four semi-finalists of the U17 AFCON are qualified for the 2025 Under-17 World Cup, organized in Qatar.

This would be a new important success for Moroccan football, which illustrates the technical development efforts made by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation in the youth categories, both male and female

On the first day of the U17 AFCON, Coach Nabil Baha’s attractive team won 5-0 against Uganda in the opening match of the tournament, while Zambia beat Tanzania 4-1.

As a reminder, Morocco finished as a finalist in the last edition in 2023 against Senegal.