Two Arrested With ECG Cables In Central Region

The suspects

An articulated truck transporting cables suspected to be part of the missing Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) containers has been intercepted at Gomoa Awombrew in the Gomoa Central Constituency of the Central Region.

The Central Regional Police Command confirmed the story and said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the transportation of the cables

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, was the first to post the story on his Facebook wall.

According to him, the truck broke down in the community, and the residents, who were suspicious of its content, quickly alerted the Swedru Divisional Police Command.

The police, with the help of ECG officials, inspected the cargo, and the driver was unable to provide clear details about the goods’ origin or destination, while the waybill was also suspicious.

ECG officials, after a thorough check, confirmed the cables matched their missing stock, leading to the arrest of the two.

The suspects, identified as Mohammed Sulemana and Iddrisu Basit, are both driver’s mates of the articulated truck.

The police said the truck, with registration number GC 7410-11, was found parked with 28 rims of ECG cables onboard.

According to a statement from them, ECG officials, led by their Operations Officer, David Ackom, confirmed the cables’ ownership but noted that no such consignment was expected in the area.

The truck is currently under police guard at Gomoa Awombrew while efforts are underway to arrest the truck driver, one Zibo Imoro, who is currently on the run.

This development comes amid growing controversy surrounding the disappearance of over 1,300 containers of ECG items at the Tema Port.

Following an intelligence-led operation by National Security, 14 individuals, including four Ghanaians and 10 Chinese nationals, have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi