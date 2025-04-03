Two Fake Soldiers Arrested For Robbery

The two suspects

Two suspects who dress like military men to rob residents of Tarkwa -Nsuaem of their belongings have been arrested.

The two, Kwame Mumuni and Awal Benjamin were arrested by the newly created Western Central Regional Police Command in Tarkwa.

Speaking to journalists, ACP Bismark Agyapong, said the police in the area have vowed to clamp down on criminal activities particularly armed robbery.

He noted that the two who posed as military officers were apprehended through a special police operation upon a tip-off by some residents.

ACP Agyapong indicated that the suspects were three, however, one managed to escape.

“But we have alerted the police intelligence unit about the matter and we believe the third suspect will be arrested”, he stressed.

He said some items retrieved from the suspects included a motorbike with no registration number, two military camouflage pattern uniforms, three boots, torch light, black face marks, cutlasses and GH¢645.00.

He noted that the two would soon be arraigned before the court.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi