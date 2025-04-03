Policeman Drowns In River Offin During Galamsey Operation

Some of the deceased’s colleagues standing in shock

A policeman, identified as Constable John Kwabena Dogbe, met his untimely death on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, when he drowned in River Offin at Assin Asaman in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred during an anti-illegal mining or ‘galamsey’ operation conducted by the Central North Regional Police Command.

It was part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining activities in the region.

According to sources, illegal mining activities have destroyed the environment, polluted water bodies, and degraded farmlands in the area.

To this end, the police in the area launched a swoop to clamp down on the illegal activities.

According to sources, when the police arrived at the site at Assin Asaman, the illegal miners, upon seeing the security men, fled to the opposite side of the riverbank.

In an attempt to seize and destroy mining equipment being used by the miners including Changfang machines and water pumps, Constable Dogbe, lost his balance and fell into the river.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that colleagues of Constable Dogbe tried to rescue him, but unfortunately, he was swept away by the strong current.

A search operation was immediately launched, and after four hours, his lifeless body was retrieved from the river.

Meanwhile, the Central North Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to fighting illegal mining and protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

It would be recalled that a similar incident happened in the Western Region about a decade ago when two soldiers of the Western Naval Command drowned in the Pra River during an operation by a combined police/military team to flush out illegal gold miners.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi