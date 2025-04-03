Hearts Of Oak Target Victory Against Nations FC

Hearts of Oak will seek to end a three-game winless streak when they host Nations FC at the Tuba Astro Turf on Thursday, April 3 in a rescheduled match.

The game was rescheduled to take place on Thursday due to a change in venue as a result of the National Sports Authority (NSA) denying Hearts of Oak the chance to host the game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, currently 4th with 37 points, have been solid at home, winning four of their last five matches. Coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s side will be eager to return to winning ways.

Nations FC, sitting 5th with 36 points, have struggled recently with just one win in five games. However, they remain the league’s best away side, collecting 18 points from 12 away matches.

Despite failing to win their last three away games, Kasim Mingle Ocansey’s men will aim to rediscover their form in Accra.

The last time these teams met at Hearts’ home ground, the Phobians secured a 2-0 victory. With both teams battling for a top-four spot, this fixture promises to be a thrilling encounter.