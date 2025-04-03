Ghana U15 Team In Israel For Mondialito Tournament

Ghana’s National U15 Boys team left Accra on Monday for Israel to participate in the prestigious Mondialito Invitational Tournament in Eilat from April 2-6.

The tournament brings together elite young footballers from various countries, offering a platform for cultural exchange and high-level competition. Over 1,000 past participants have gone on to become professional footballers.

Ghana’s participation highlights the country’s commitment to youth football development. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) continues to invest in international exposure for young talents, ensuring they gain valuable experience against top-level opposition.

The Mondialito tournament provides a crucial opportunity for Ghana’s rising stars to showcase their potential on a global stage, aligning with ongoing efforts to strengthen youth football.

By Wletsu Ransford