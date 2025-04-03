Maresca Silent On Chelsea Signing Sancho Permanently

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Jadon Sancho “could do better” but insists it is “not the moment” to discuss the player’s future.

His comments follow reports the forward could return to Manchester United once his loan spell with the Blues is over at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old winger joined Chelsea on loan with a £25m obligation to buy but it has since emerged that there is a £5m penalty clause if they opt against signing him.

Sancho has scored just twice in 29 games since joining Chelsea and is on an 18-game goal drought in all competitions.

When asked if he wanted to sign Sancho permanently, Maresca said: “I’m completely focused about nine games, two months to go, I’m completely focused about that. Then what happens in summer, we’ll see.

“The Jadon situation doesn’t change. In terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt. It is not just about Jadon but we have more players in the same situation.”

Chelsea host Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday and Maresca’s squad is boosted by the return from injury of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke.

The Italian said: “They are all good. It is good news. When they are not there for different reasons then we struggle.