Bawumia Gives Bags Of Rice To Needy At Eid-ul-Fitr

The presentation being made on behalf of the former Vice President at one of the reception centres

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia last weekend donated over 3,300 bags of rice across the country to support needy Muslims towards the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The gesture covered all the regions in the country through regional representatives who identified the needy for whom the rice was meant for.

Eid-ul-Fitr refers to the feast at the end of the month-long period of fasting during the Islamic calendar of Ramadan.

Muslims are required to assist the needy during the occasion so that nobody from the faith goes hungry on this special day of feasting.

Every Muslim in good financial standing must as a matter of necessity donate specified quantity of staple food such as rice or maize to the needy on their behalf and their dependents.

Bawumia’s timely donation was a welcome relief to many families, who might have struggled to buy even rice on such a joyous day.

The former Vice President’s distribution summed up to 3,320, with the Ashanti Region, known for its huge Muslim population, receiving the highest bags of 480 bags, followed by Greater Accra and Eastern with 350 and 340 respectively.

Dr. Bawumia also presented bags of rice to the National Chief Imam, for the same reason of supporting the needy among the Muslim community.