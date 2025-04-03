Docs Worried About Continued Suspension Of Car Tax Waiver

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed concern about the continued suspension of the Vehicle Importation Tax Waiver.

The waiver was contained in the Conditions of Service for medical doctors and dentists in the public sector and signed on March 27, 2024, and came into effect in July 2024.

According to a correspondence jointly signed by the President of the GMA, Dr.(Med) Frank Serebour and the General Secretary Dr.(Dentist) Richard Selormey, “NEC met on Saturday, March 29, 2025 to discuss these and other relevant matters such as members cars which are stuck at the port, accumulating demurrage charges and risking confiscation.”

The correspondence recalled the information issued on February 19, 2025 in which “we informed you of the challenges and requested members who planned clearing their cars to hold on with their applications while we resolve issues with the implementation of the Vehicle Importation Tax Waiver.”

Continuing, the GMA correspondence stated “following this, on February 20, 2025, GMA wrote to the Minister of Health on the issue. Despite positive assurances, this has not yielded results.”

After a meeting which the GMA has requested with the minister, “an emergency meeting will be held to discuss the next strategy.”