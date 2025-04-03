Nikola Jokic Sets NBA Record With 61-Point Triple-Double

Nikola Jokic made history with a career-high 61 points, recording the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history during the Denver Nuggets’ 140-139 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena.

The three-time MVP also contributed 10 rebounds and 10 assists, surpassing the previous record set by his Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook, who scored 57 points in a triple-double for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

Westbrook, who joined Denver in 2024, missed a crucial lay-up with 10 seconds left in overtime, with the Nuggets leading 139-138.

Moments later, he fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a last-second three-point attempt. Alexander-Walker sank two free throws, securing a dramatic Timberwolves victory.

Minnesota played without Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, who were suspended following a brawl with Detroit. The Timberwolves are now seventh in the West, while Denver sits third.