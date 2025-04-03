Kennedy Agyapong Donates To Muslim Communities

A scene during the donation

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has donated over 800 bags of rice to Muslim communities across the country in commemoration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the festivities at the end of the Ramadan month-long period of fasting.

The food items which comprised 336 bags of 50kg and 500 bags of 5kg rice were presented to youth groups, families from both urban and village centres; the coordination was done through Muslim leaders in the communities.

The elders from the beneficiary communities, who expressed their gratitude for the donation, also prayed and asked for divine protection, strength, and wisdom for the former Member of Parliament (MP) and businessman.

Mr. Agyapong while donating the items said Ghana is not divided by faith but by its shared humanity, whether Muslim, Christian or traditionalist, and therefore urged Ghanaians to uphold the values of peace and unity towards each other.

Mr. Agyapong, who stated his strong ties with the Muslim community, also highlighted his deep respect for Muslims.

“As the crescent of the moon signals the end of Ramadan, may this act remind us that love unites us all, let’s all embrace peace, respect, and togetherness. I want my fellow brothers and sisters to celebrate with joy. The donations are more than acts of charity, they represent a deep-seated commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility,” he added.

This annual tradition of donating to Muslims underscores the former MP’s dedication to supporting faith-based communities and fostering national unity.