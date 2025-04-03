Educare Relaunched To Support Education Financing

Enterprise staff, dignitaries and students at the launch of the Educare policy

Enterprise Life, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group, has officially relaunched its Enhanced Educare product, a comprehensive insurance and investment plan aimed at protecting children’s education from life’s unpredictable challenges.

At the launch event, Managing Director of Enterprise Life, Jacqueline Benyi, highlighted the critical role education plays in shaping futures and the financial strains that often accompany it. “Education is one of the most powerful investments we can make. However, financial challenges and unforeseen life events can disrupt even the best-laid plans. With the Enhanced Education Solution, we are providing parents and guardians with a safety net to ensure their children’s education continues uninterrupted, no matter what happens,” she stated.

The Enhanced Educare policy combines life insurance with an investment component, enabling parents and guardians to save systematically for their children’s education while also ensuring financial protection against unexpected events. The policy offers a variety of benefits tailored to provide financial security and flexibility for families investing in their children’s futures.

Policyholders are required to make monthly contributions, which accumulate in an investment account that can be accessed at the end of the policy term. Importantly, the policy includes life insurance coverage that guarantees full payment of educational expenses in the event of the policyholder’s death or total permanent disability.

Group CFO of Enterprise Life, Mike Tyson, emphasised the product’s societal impact, saying, “This product has been carefully designed and developed to transform society. Education is essential, yet funding can be a major challenge and a source of significant stress for families. That is why life solutions like this are so important in addressing these financial burdens.”

General Manager of Operations, Solace Odamtten Sowah, reiterated Enterprise Life’s commitment to evolving alongside customer needs. “Over the years, we have listened, adapted, and enhanced our products to better serve our customers. Educare is not just an insurance policy; it is a commitment to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to achieve their dreams, regardless of life’s uncertainties,” she noted.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke