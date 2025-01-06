Ablekuma North Constituency Results Hang… As EC Suspends Collation

The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended the collation of parliamentary election results for the Ablekuma North Constituency due to discrepancies in seven out of 20 polling stations.

The suspension, which was announced by the Returning Officer, Vincent Obeng, has left the fate of the constituency’s results hanging in the balance.

According to Obeng, 13 out of 20 disputed polling stations have been authenticated, but the remaining seven stations remain unauthenticated due to the absence of presiding officers.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had also raised concerns about the results, claiming that some presiding officers disagreed with the numbers.

However, Obeng denied these claims, stating that all presiding officers who attended the collation process signed off on the results.

The Ablekuma North Constituency has been a hotly contested seat, with both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC vying for control.

The suspension of the collation process has raised tensions in the constituency, with supporters of both parties eagerly awaiting the outcome.

This is not the first time that the EC has suspended the collation process in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

In December 2024, the commission suspended the process due to issues with 20 polling station results.

The suspension was later lifted, but the controversy surrounding the results has continued to simmer.

However, as the country prepares for the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, the outcome of the Ablekuma North Constituency results remains uncertain.

The EC has referred the matter to its headquarters for a decision, leaving supporters of both parties waiting with bated breath.

BY Daniel Bampoe