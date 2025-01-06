Mahama Returns To Jubilee House, Tours Facilities Ahead of Inauguration

In a symbolic gesture, President-elect John Dramani Mahama returned to the Jubilee House, the seat of the Presidency, on Monday, January 6, 2025.

This visit marked a significant moment for Mahama, who previously occupied the office from 2012 to 2016.

John Mahama was welcomed by outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who conducted him on a tour of the residency and offices.

The visit enabled Mahama to familiarize himself with the facilities and operations of the presidential complex, which will serve as his administrative base during his tenure.

The tour was also attended by Vice President-elect Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Special Aide to Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

John Mahama’s return to the Jubilee House comes after a eight-year hiatus, during which Akufo-Addo occupied the office.

The visit is seen as a significant moment in the transition process, as Mahama prepares to take the reins of power on January 7, 2025.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Black Star Square, will be attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and representatives from various sectors.

John Mahama’s inauguration marks the beginning of a new chapter in Ghana’s history, and the visit to the Jubilee House is a significant step in that process.

BY Daniel Bampoe