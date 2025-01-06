Majority Blasts Minority In Parliament

In a candid farewell address, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin blasted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority for their unyielding stance, which he claimed hindered consensus-building and the completion of government business during the 8th Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin’s remarks, made on Monday, January 6, 2025, painted a picture of a highly polarized parliamentary term, marked by tensions between the majority and minority sides.

Afenyo-Markin’s leadership style had been criticized by some, who saw him as combative and unyielding.

However, the Majority Leader explained that his approach was necessitated by the pressures he faced in navigating the complex and often contentious parliamentary landscape.

“Many did not understand why I was combative on a number of occasions,” he said. “There were those who didn’t know how the heat was on me and were saying, ‘You are the Majority Leader; reach out’”.

The Majority Leader’s comments also touched on the challenges of working with the minority, whom he described as “stubborn” and “difficult.”

Afenyo-Markin claimed that the minority’s stance made it impossible to reach agreements, as they were “smelling power” and prioritizing their interests over the needs of the nation.

Afenyo-Markin’s remarks were not without precedent. Throughout the 8th Parliament, tensions between the majority and minority sides had been palpable.

In May 2024, Afenyo-Markin accused the minority of using tax waivers to sabotage government business, highlighting the deep-seated divisions within the parliament.

BY Daniel Bampoe