Lawrence Tetteh Warns Against Politicization of Clergymen

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Chaplain of the Ghana Christian Council of the UK and Ireland, has expressed concern over the increasing politicization of clergymen who speak on national issues in the country.

In an interview with journalists during the inauguration ceremony of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, Rev. Dr. Tetteh argued that the democratic governance enjoyed by Ghanaians—an envy for many countries—has been significantly influenced by the contributions of religious bodies in the country.

He stated, “In the past, many of us have spoken out on critical issues, including corruption and nepotism, which are not in the best interest of our country.

While it is essential to hold those in power accountable, we must be cautious not to unfairly criticize the clergy, who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s stability.”

Rev. Dr. Tetteh emphasised that religious leadership plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and promoting religious tolerance.

“Instead of focusing solely on criticism, we should acknowledge the positive efforts made by many individuals and organisations. Every Thursday, I participate in discussions on television, where I have witnessed numerous voices advocating for the country’s best interests,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke