President Mahama Delivers Inaugural Speech

Newly sworn-in President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has delivered his inaugural speech on Monday, January 7, 2025.

Addressing the nation, President Mahama expressed gratitude to the citizens for their trust in his leadership, promising to usher in a new era of progress, unity, and prosperity.

In his address, President Mahama commended former President Nana Akufo-Addo administration for its contributions to the country, particularly its efforts in economic growth, infrastructural development, and enhancing Ghana’s international standing.

He acknowledged that while the past government had made strides in several key areas, his administration would build on these achievements, addressing the challenges faced by the country.

“I stand before you today with humility and determination, knowing the work that lies ahead. The Akufo-Addo government has made commendable efforts in several areas. Yet, it is our responsibility to do better, to improve the lives of Ghanaians across the country,” Mahama remarked. “The Ghanaian people deserve nothing less than our utmost commitment to economic stability, social justice, and good governance.”

The newly sworn-in President made it clear that his government would prioritize job creation, poverty reduction, and the development of key sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture.

President Mahama also emphasised the importance of fostering unity among Ghanaians, particularly in light of the country’s political divisions in recent years.

He promised to be a president for all, regardless of political affiliation, and urged citizens to come together for the collective good of the nation.

“Together, we will work to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to opportunities that allow them to thrive. It is time to put aside our differences and unite as one people with one purpose—to build a brighter future for ourselves and our children,” he said.

President Mahama’s speech also touched on the importance of sustainable development and environmental protection. He pledged that his administration would focus on creating a green economy, harnessing renewable energy, and implementing policies that ensure the well-being of future generations.

As the country embarks on a new chapter under President Mahama’s leadership, his speech left a sense of optimism and hope among Ghanaians, many of whom are eager to see tangible improvements in their daily lives.

By Stella Botchwey