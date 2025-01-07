Tinubu Pledges Support To Mahama

Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his support to Ghana’s newly inaugurated President, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the inauguration of President Mahama at the Independence Square in Accra on 7th January 2025, President Tinubu said, “President John Mahama and I share a deep friendship, my dear brother, I’m here to walk with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support at any given time you call on me. We are your brothers and sisters.”

We shall always be there for you. May your administration be a profound success and progress for you, Ghanaians and the entire region.”

President Tinubu also expressed his unwavering confidence in President Mahama, praised his leadership qualities and expressed optimism about the positive impact his administration would have on the nation.

Nigeria’s President also highlighted President Mahama’s experience and dedication to serving the people of Ghana.

“I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress,” President Tinubu remarked, drawing applause from the audience. He noted that Ghana stands poised for significant advancements under Mahama’s stewardship.

President Tinubu stressed the importance of regional cooperation and solidarity, stating that Ghana could always count on Nigeria as a reliable partner in achieving its development goals.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah