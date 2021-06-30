Napaga Coordinates Special Development Initiatives

Napaga Tia Sulemana

A presidential staffer, Napaga Tia Sulemana, has been appointed Special Coordinator for Special Development Initiatives.

The President Akufo-Addo appointment follows the scrapping of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI).

The SDI Ministry had oversight charge over three Development Authorities including the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) and the Costal Development Authority (CODA), the coordination of which was done by the Coordinating Secretariat at the Office of the President.

The appointment is effective January 8, 2021 but was communicated in a letter dated June 17, 2021 and signed by the Chief of Staff.

The Secretariat will serve as a Coordinating Unit for the three Development Authorities and the Presidency.

Napaga Tia Sulemana, was among Nana Akufo-Addo’s first set of appointees in his first term as President in 2017 and was assigned to the Office of the President as an aide.

She hails from Nantong in the Northern Region and was an instrumental figure in the Northern Regional Campaign team for election 2020.

Napaga Tia is a Developer by training. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University for Development Studies (UDS) where she pursued Integrated Development Studies (IDS).

She also holds a Master of Arts Degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Centre.