Malcolm Nuna Releases ‘Chop Your House Matter’ Music Video

Malcolm Nuna

Talented singer and rapper, Malcolm Nuna, has released visuals for his song ‘Chop Your House Matter’ which featured Deadpeepol.

Directed by Kojo Myles, the video which was released last Friday and available on social media video platform, YouTube, has received over one million views and it is expected to hit all Ghanaian television stations during the course of this week.

‘Chop Your House Matter’ is part of his maiden 17-track album released earlier this year titled ‘Hasta Lavista’.

The video can best be described as a very creative piece produced in Ghana. A large number of music fans have welcomed the video and congratulated Malcolm Nuna for lifting up his game.

Ever since Malcolm Nuna announced his presence on the Ghanaian music scene, he has been well-known on airwaves and stages as a great singer and performer.

According to them, Malcolm has carved a niche for himself with his style of performance and stagecraft, adding that with his style of music and stage craft, he would soon make an impact on the global music market with his music.

‘Chop Your House Matter’ is a fusion of hiphop and afro-beat genres which will blow the minds of every music lover who listens to the song or watch the video.

Malcolm Nuna recently won the ‘Breakout Artiste’ at the 3Music Awards held earlier in the year.

Malcom Nuna is credited with hit singles such as ‘Staircase’, ‘Here to Stay’ and ‘Make Up Your Mind.’

Some of the songs on the album include ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu