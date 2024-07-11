Napo Is Not Arrogant – Otumfuo

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has vehemently debunked rumours that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, is arrogant, stressing that Napo is very humble.

He said Napo is his grandson and he personally played a role in raising him from childhood, and at no point in Napo’s life did he display any sign of arrogance, adding that he is surprised about the arrogance tag.

“Some people have labelled you arrogant, but I raised you from childhood so I know you. You are not arrogant,” the Asantehene stated, adding that Napo should not let the arrogant tag manifest in his life.

The Asantehene was addressing a durbar at the Manhyia Palace during which President Akufo-Addo introduced Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential ticket to him on Tuesday.

Otumfuo on Napo’s Life

Virtually giving accounts of how Napo was born and raised, Otumfuo said he has keenly followed the life of Napo from his birth till now, disclosing that he has played significant role in helping to make Napo who he is today.

According to the Asantehene, he paid Napo’s school fees when he was a young boy, stating that he has not stopped following the life of Napo, who is his grandson.

“We brought him up. I paid Napo’s school fees. He then worked hard to become a doctor. He also travelled to Holland to continue his education before going to the United Kingdom (UK) to continue his education.

“From London, he returned home and lived in Accra, and he then asked his father for his permission to contest for the Manhyia parliamentary seat. His father told him to ask me first, and I gave him my support and blessings.

“After NPP victory in 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo made him Education Minister and after the 2020 polls, he was made the Energy Minister,” the Asantehene said, adding that his grandson has worked his way to his current position.

Advises Napo

Otumfuo, however, advised Napo to be a good, respectful and humble servant to his boss, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, as they both tour the country to campaign for votes ahead of the polls.

According to the Asantehene, he has already advised his grandson to, at all times, give maximum respect and support to Dr. Bawumia, so he is confident Napo would not disappoint him.

“Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you as his running mate. Be a good servant to your boss,” he stressed, adding that Napo should always work with the instructions and directives Dr. Bawumia.

The Asantehene thanked President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for the trust they have reposed in Napo, saying, “you have brought us a good and joyous message today.”

Campaign Message

Otumfuo charged Dr. Bawumia and Napo to campaign about their government’s good works, as well as their plans for the future of the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi