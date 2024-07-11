All Set For 2024 Ghana Party In The Park

Wendy Shay

This year’s edition of the annual Ghana Party in the Park (GPTIP) festival, will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, United Kingdom (UK).

It is promoted as an enjoyable day for the whole family and offers a range of events for all age groups, such as musical performances, a durbar of chiefs, and a children’s section. In addition, it provides a platform for more than 10,000 African Americans and Ghanaians to network and promote the vibrant Ghanaian culture to a global audience.

The event’s main objective is to introduce the globe to Ghanaian cuisine, fashion, art, and music.

A few of the events planned for the day include a fashion show, product sales, a durbar of chiefs, a display of arts and crafts, and live band music.

Since its inception in 2005, the event has drawn thousands of attendees from the US, Ghana, the UK, Holland, Germany, and France.

The event, which was put together by the Ghanaian international entertainment group, Akwaaba UK, has given attendees some incredible experiences.

Celebrated performers including Wendy Shay, KiDi, King Paluta, Olive the Boy, Tulenkey, Lasmid, KOTM Beeztrap, and many more will be performing at the highly anticipated event.

Along with the dance troupe DWP Academy, several cultural music and dance ensembles will also be present at the event.

By George Clifford Owusu