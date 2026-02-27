2026 SONA: Mahama Condemns Attacks On Journalists

President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the abuse of journalists by some security and public personnel.

Delivering at the 2026 State of the Nations Address, President Mahama mentioned that being a member of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), he is concerned about the nature of the country’s state owned media emphasising that these media houses suffer from historical under funding and deteriorating facilities.

He said he had paid visits to these media houses to learn about their challenges stating that a revitalisation plan is underway to resurrect them.

He said, “I recently toured these media houses to learn about their challenges at first hand and put together a revitalisation plan to leverage their valuable assets and re-inject life into their operation”.

By Florence Asamoah Adom