2026 SONA: Govt Committed To Galamsey Fight – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to combating illegal mining, which continues to threaten the environment and water bodies.

Speaking at the State of the Nation Address, he emphasised that prosecutions have increased, with a renewed focus on dismantling the organised criminal networks behind galamsey operations, rather than targeting low-level offenders, ensuring that the major perpetrators are now the primary targets.

“Illegal mining continues to pose great threats to our environment, public health, water bodies, and national security.

Prosecution of persons engaged in illegal mining has been intensified with a renewed focus on dismantling organised criminal networks behind operations, rather than targeting only the low-level offenders.

In all these galamsey operations, there are big fishes who never get caught. 114 case dockets involving hundreds of accused persons are pending in various courts across the country, particularly in towns and villages where illegal mining is taking place,” he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke