2026 SONA: Ghana Records $7.8b Remittances In 2025- Mahama

Ghana recorded US$7.8 billion in remittances in 2025 reaching a high level ever recorded in several years highlighting the important contribution of people in the diaspora to the economy.

President John Mahama who disclosed this in his State of the Nation address (SONA) to Parliament said the amount of money highlights the role of foreign remittances and expatriates to the country.

He stated, “Mr. Speaker, I’m also pleased to report that remittances from our relatives abroad, the Ghanaian diaspora reached a historic high of $7.8 billion in 2025.”

The President also mentioned that the record of remittances which is having a strong impact on the economy is attributed to the patriotic attitudes of Ghanaians abroad among other reasons to support society.

“Mr. Speaker, these remittances they bring back home, support households, they finance education, they build homes, they provide seed money for businesses, and best of all, they stabilise our foreign exchange position.

“In many respects, our diaspora has become one of the country’s most reliable development partners.

Without contracts, conditionalities or fanfare, they are easily one of our most reliable development partners,” President Mahama added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah