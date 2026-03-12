CID Re-opens Investigations On 4 Cold Cases

COP Yaako Donkor

The Director-General of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has assured Ghanaians of her office’s Cold Case Unit commitment to intensify investigations into a number of previously reported high-profile cases involving murder, disappearance, and violent death.

According to COP Yaako Donkor, this assurance is as a result of how some of the cases have attracted significant public attention at the time of their occurrence, stressing that these cases are being re-investigated with renewed resources, fresh intelligence, and forensic support.

On the case of Paulina Lamisi Akanbodiipo, a former Tema West Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser, COP Yaako Donkor said investigations have intensified to uncover the mystery surrounding her disappearance on June 12, 2024.

Despite initial investigations, her whereabouts remain unknown. The Cold Case Unit has assumed responsibility for the reinvestigation and is appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating her or establishing the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Also, on the case of Stella Adzoa Potakey Donkor, who was murdered at Tema Gulf City in her room on February 11, 2024, COP Yaako Donkor stated that while circumstances of her death, including the identity of the perpetrator(s), remain unresolved, “The Cold Case Unit is conducting a comprehensive review of all available evidence and witness accounts with a view to bringing the matter to a conclusive legal end.”

Additionally, an assurance was made to uncover the mystery behind the death of Anthony Kudzo Ahiamah, an employee of Dizengoff Ghana, who was murdered at Oyarifa on September 18, 2024.

Investigations into his death had stalled, and the case is now being reinvestigated by the Cold Case Unit with the aim of identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, a devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, was fatally stabbed during a match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC. He died following a heated altercation with an unidentified individual in the course of the game.

COP Yaako Donkor assured that the Sunyani CID is actively pursuing credible leads which could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s).

“Every victim and every family deserves justice, and the Ghana Police remains committed to pursuing all available leads with diligence and thoroughness. Members of the public who may have information relevant to any of the above cases are urged to contact the nearest police station, call the Police Emergency Line on 191, or reach the CID Headquarters directly,” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke