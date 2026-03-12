Two Drown In Sea

Two persons who were part of a group of eleven young people from Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region have drowned in the sea at Anoadze, in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The victims, together with the others, had travelled from Abuakwa to the Aboadze area after being promised job opportunities at Aboadze.

The body of one of the victims, a young lady, identified only as Veronica, 18, has been retrieved while another male victim is still missing.

One other person who was rescued alive is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

The Assembly Member for the area, Emmanuel Avevor, confirmed the story and said two of the individuals, a male and a female, drowned in the sea.

“So far, the lady has been found and identified as Veronica, who is 18 years old,” he noted.

He explained that the group arrived in the Shama District last Monday and later decided to visit the beach, where the tragic incident occurred.

“They are from Kumasi Abuakwa and were part of a group of eleven who came around after being promised a job at Aboadze,” he stressed.

He disclosed that they arrived last Monday and decided to go swimming in the sea at Aboadze. All eleven went to the beach, but the sea swept two of them away.

He pointed out that the identity of the male victim is not yet known.

According to the Assembly Member, rescuers are still searching for the other victim.

He added that the families of the deceased persons have since been informed.

“We are waiting for the family members to arrive so that we can obtain the necessary information for investigations to begin,” he added.

