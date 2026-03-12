Shippers’ Authority Warns Of Higher Freight Costs

Importers have been advised to brace themselves to pay more for freight costs and longer shipping times following disruptions to global maritime trade linked to the tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) which gave the alert in a notice to industry stakeholders yesterday, said the conflict, which intensified on February 28, 2026, is affecting vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz – one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors.

It cited an analysis by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which indicates that the Strait handles roughly one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade, significant volumes of liquefied natural gas, and nearly one-third of global seaborne fertiliser shipments, making any disruption a major risk to global supply chains.

The GSA said several international shipping lines have already begun suspending or rerouting vessels due to security concerns in the region.

As a result, shipping companies have introduced war-risk and emergency surcharges on cargo passing through or near the conflict zone, a common industry response when vessels operate in high-risk maritime areas.

Industry estimates suggest that war-risk surcharges could range between $1,500 and $2,000 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with higher charges expected for larger and refrigerated containers.

The Authority thus warned that these developments could translate into higher freight rates, extended transit times and supply chain disruptions for goods entering Ghana, potentially increasing the landed cost of imports.

“It must be clearly stated that the Ghana Shippers’ Authority has not and does not impose surcharges on shipments on behalf of Shipping Lines. The Authority regulates charges of Shipping Service Providers to ensure fairness, protection of the interest of the Ghanaian consumer and reduction in the cost of doing business”, the GSA however mentioned.

The GSA also disclosed that it is investigating reports circulating on social media about the early imposition of war-risk surcharges before the escalation of the conflict, assuring stakeholders that any unfair practices would be addressed.

The further advised shippers to engage proactively with shipping lines and logistics providers regarding freight rates and surcharges, factor potential shipping delays and cost adjustments into contractual and commercial planning, review insurance arrangements where necessary and monitor developments in global shipping routes and fuel prices.

A Business Desk Report